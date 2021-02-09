Left Menu

Six killed in road mishap on Varanasi-Lucknow Highway

Six persons were killed and around eight others suffered injuries after a pickup vehicle and a truck rammed into each other on the Varanasi-Lucknow Highway near Jalalpur area of in Jaunpur.

ANI | Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-02-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 13:29 IST
District Magistrate Jaunpur, Manish Kumar speaking to media on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Six persons were killed and around eight others suffered injuries after a pickup vehicle and a truck rammed into each other on the Varanasi-Lucknow Highway near Jalalpur area of in Jaunpur. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday.

"Five people involved in the accident died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries while he was taken to the hospital," informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Jaunpur Sanjay Kumar. "They were returning back from Varanasi after performing last rites of a relative when a truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into their vehicle," Kumar said.

"The bodies have been sent for postmortem," he added. "One critically injured patient is being taken to Varanasi while other injuries have been admitted to nearby hospitals," informed District Magistrate of Jaunpur Manish Kumar Verma.

"A case has been registered and investigation into the matter is underway," Verma added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

