Maha: Tiger found dead at Tadoba Andhari reserve

A tiger was found dead in a bufferrange of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapurdistrict of Maharashtra on Tuesday, a forest official said.

The carcass of the big cat, aged around three years,was recovered from Mudholi beat of Moharli buffer range of thereserve, field director of TATR Jitendra Ramgaonkar said.

The carcass was intact, but bore signs of externalinjuries, the official said, adding the cause of death will beascertained after post-mortem.

All procedures are being carried out as per thestandard operating procedures of the National TigerConservation Authority, he said.

