Wistron Corp, Apple Inc.'s iPhone assembler in India to resume production next week

Wistron Corporation, Apple Inc.'s main iPhone assembler in India, is set to resume production next week following the attack at the company's plant in Narsapura, Karnataka in December last year, over non-payment of salaries, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Wistron Corporation, Apple Inc.'s main iPhone assembler in India, is set to resume production next week following the attack at the company's plant in Narsapura, Karnataka in December last year, over non-payment of salaries, sources said. According to the sources, reconstruction of the iPhone manufacturing plant, run by Taiwan-based tech giant Wistron Corporation at Narsapura, is nearing completion.

Large scale rehiring post extensive background checks by local police is now underway. Wistron Plant restart and iPhone production will very likely begin next week.

The sources said that global iPhone demand is going through the roof and therefore efforts are being made get capacity back on track to cater to the demand. Post resuming of production, the plant will scale up to full capacity in four weeks.

Wistron Corporation plant, situated in Kolar District of Karnataka, which is around 60 kilometre from Bengaluru came under attack from its employees' over the issue of salaries in December 2020. A majority of the nearly 2,000 employees, who were exiting the facility after completing their night-shift, went on a rampage destroying the company's furniture, assembly units and even attempted to set fire to vehicles.

Post violence the plant was shut down as it was badly damaged. (ANI)

