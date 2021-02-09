Left Menu

Declaring war on bonded labour, Indian state launches anniversary crackdown

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, Feb 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - P romising to eradicate bonded labour for good, the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu said on Tuesday it would ensure strict enforcement to root out a form of slavery that persists despite being banned 45 years ago. India has about eight million modern slaves, according to Australia-based Walk Free's Global Slavery Index, and bonded labour or debt bondage - working without pay to clear debts - is the most common kind of slavery in the nation of 1.3 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:11 IST
Declaring war on bonded labour, Indian state launches anniversary crackdown
Representative image

Promising to eradicate bonded labor for good, the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu said on Tuesday it would ensure strict enforcement to root out a form of slavery that persists despite being banned 45 years ago.

India has about eight million modern slaves, according to Australia-based Walk Free's Global Slavery Index, and bonded labour or debt bondage - working without pay to clear debts - is the most common kind of slavery in the nation of 1.3 billion. Marking the anniversary of the 1976 federal law that banned bonded labor, Tamil Nadu state officials launched plans for awareness campaigns and surveys to identify indigenous communities that are particularly vulnerable to debt bondage.

"Today's commemoration is very special not only because we are the first to do so, but also because there is a collective push to eradicate the crime," said M Vallalar, the state's labour commissioner. "We are working with quarry owners, plantations and brick kiln associations to ensure there are no cases of bonded labour on their sites. The enforcement will be very strict," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The Indian government says some 300,000 people have been pulled out of slavery since 1976 and it aims to free millions more. Despite the decades-old law, some employers still trap people from marginalised communities into working without wages in fields, brick kilns, rice mills, brothels or as domestic workers to pay off family debts.

Labour rights campaigners welcomed the initiative in Tamil Nadu, which is one of the top three Indian states in terms of the number of bonded labourers identified and rescued. "The best thing about the initiative is that the government is talking about the issue," said Kandasamy Krishnan, head of the National Adivasi Solidarity Council, an organisation that works on labour rights issues.

"The common refrain has been that the problem does not exist. By organising events across the state, the labour department is giving a rare platform for the issue to be discussed and new strategies formed to combat it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four inter-state traffickers held, woman rescued

A human trafficking racket hasbeen busted by police here on Tuesday with the arrest of fourpeople and a woman, allegedly being trafficked by them toOman, was rescued.Police raided a Tours and Travels office and nabbedthe four, including two...

Berger Paints Q3 net jumps 51.2 pc to Rs 275 cr

Berger Paints on Tuesday reported a 51.2 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 275 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.It had posted a net profit of Rs 181.9 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.Revenue from...

COVID-19 vaccine chasers hunt, wait and hope in Los Angeles

Jose Luis Espinoza had been chasing a COVID-19 vaccine for more than three weeks.He hadnt hugged his 98-year-old father in a long time, and was hoping a vaccine would change that. Last week, he struck gold in Santa Fe Springs. It was the la...

Atulya Unveils 100% Natural Healthcare and Wellness Products in India

Atulya has rolled out an array of pure Made-in-India products, free from artificial colours, fragrances, parabens, or petrochemicals, thereby redefining consumer wellness experienceNew Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirCommitted to find new ways ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021