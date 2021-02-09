Left Menu

Will move court, hold mahapanchayat if Delhi Police doesn't revoke notices to agitators: RLD leader

The locals are anguished at the police action, he said.If the Delhi Police does not take back these notices we will once again hold a farmers mahapanchayat to deliberate on the issue and also knock the doors of the court over the arbitrarily issued notices, Gatina said.He alleged the Delhi Polices notices to Baghpat residents were illegal because none of these people are in the national capitals jurisdiction.RLD politician and former Chhaprauli MLA Virpal Rathi also slammed the Delhi Police over the developments.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:03 IST
Will move court, hold mahapanchayat if Delhi Police doesn't revoke notices to agitators: RLD leader

A Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) functionary here said they would approach the court and also hold a mahapanchayat if the Delhi Police does not take back its ''arbitrary'' notices against farm law protesters.

The Delhi Police has been issuing notices to farmers and Baghpat locals, including RLD office-bearers, in connection with the January 26 violence in the national capital, the party's district unit president Sikhvir Singh Gatina said.

''A meeting was held at our party office here on Monday and the issue (police notices) was discussed with farmers and locals. The locals are anguished at the police action,'' he said.

''If the Delhi Police does not take back these notices we will once again hold a farmers mahapanchayat to deliberate on the issue and also knock the doors of the court over the arbitrarily issued notices,'' Gatina said.

He alleged the Delhi Police's notices to Baghpat residents were ''illegal'' because none of these people are in the national capital's jurisdiction.

RLD politician and former Chhaprauli MLA Virpal Rathi also slammed the Delhi Police over the developments. ''The police are taking action in an arbitrary manner,'' Rathi alleged. Large scale violence took place in Delhi on January 26 during a tractor parade of farmers, who are camping at the national capital's border points of Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur since November in protest against the three new central agri-marketing laws.

The Delhi Police is currently probing the Republic Day violence, wherein it has lodged multiple FIRs and booked, among others, several farmer leaders leading the protests.

FIRs have been lodged against some journalists as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi slaps Rs 40 lakh fine on entity, six individuals

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a Rs 40 lakh fine on Shri Ram Real Estate Business Solutions and six individuals for illegally raising funds from the public through collective investment schemes.Sebi has found that the entity and indivi...

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theatre'?

Donald Trumps historic second impeachment trial is an undertaking like no other in US history, the defeated former president charged by the House with inciting the violent mob attack on the US Capitol to overturn the election in what prosec...

Film Bandhu team to review progress of Film City near Noida on Wednesday

A team of officials from Film Bandhu, the Uttar Pradesh governments nodal agency for film production-related facilities, will visit the site of the proposed new Film City near Noida on Wednesday, according to officials.The delegation will r...

In Florida city, hackers try to poison the drinking water

A hacker gained unauthorized entry to the system controlling the water treatment plant of a Florida city of 15,000 and tried to taint the water supply with a caustic chemical, exposing a danger cybersecurity experts say has grown as systems...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021