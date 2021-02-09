Left Menu

RLD's Jayant takes jibe at Modi over RS emotional speech

He warned that the relentless disinvestment of profit-making PSUs would totally ruin the countrys economy and the only a handful of corporates would gain.The RLD leader said by drastically cutting the outlay of the mid-day meal programme, the Modi government had clearly defined its priorities.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:04 IST
RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting emotional in the Parliament on Tuesday, saying had he shed some tears on the deaths of farmers during their protest, the situation would not have come to such a pass.

Addressing a farmer 'mahapanchayat' (large congregation) near Iglas in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, Chaudhary said the farmers' protest had now turned into a people's movement that was gathering momentum with each passing day, adding that there was no turning back.

Pointing out to Modi's speech, Chaudhary said: ''If the PM had shed some tears on the death of large number of farmers during the farmers protest, the situation would not have come to such a pass.'' Modi broke down several times in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday while reminiscing about his close association with Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, whose term is coming to an end next week.

Chaudhary said they were are not against modernisation of the farm sector. ''Every sector needs reforms, but the thrust of such reforms should take into consideration that the size of farm holdings in India is shrinking with the passage of time,'' he said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders since November-end demanding a repeal of the contentious central farm laws, which they fear would pave the way for the dismantling of the regulated wholesale markets and the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Reforms can only be meaningful if the genuine interests and ground realities of the farming community are factored in before launching the measures, the RLD leader said.

Chaudhary said the government was now thinking of selling the public sector undertakings (PSUs) like the Life Insurance Corporation as part of the unprecedented disinvestment drive. He warned that the relentless disinvestment of profit-making PSUs would totally ruin the country's economy and the only a handful of corporates would gain.

The RLD leader said by drastically cutting the outlay of the mid-day meal programme, the Modi government had clearly defined its priorities. PTI CORR SABHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

