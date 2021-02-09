Farmers' agitation: 'Kisan Kranti' memorial to be built at Ghazipur border, says BKU leader

Amid the farmers' agitation against the new agricultural laws at Delhi borders, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Tuesday said that they will build a "Kisan Kranti" memorial at Ghazipur border in the memory of those farmers who died during the agitation. "Names of the martyred farmers will be inscribed on a stone that will be put at the memorial. A stand with the national flag and flags of the farmers' organisations will also be installed," Dharmendra Malik, National media in-charge of the BKU told ANI.

However, the exact location of the memorial has not been decided yet, he added. Ghazipur border is among those sites where farmers are protesting against the new agriculture laws for over two months.

The farmer leader said soil and water collected from across the country by farmers will be used in the making of the memorial. Construction work will start soon in the coming days, he said. However, the farmers have not given any information to the administration about the memorial, so far.

"The message behind the construction of this memorial is that our movement should always be remembered by the people and this will inspire them to fight on farmers' issues," Malik said. BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had earlier said: "A memorial will be prepared at the movement site. This memorial will be built for the farmers who lost their lives in the agitation. Whenever there will be a farmer revolution in the country, this place will always be remembered."

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

