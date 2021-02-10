Left Menu

Equinor sells U.S. Bakken shale assets, posts record loss for 2020

Equinor will sell its entire Bakken acreage, located in the states of North Dakota and Montana to Grayson Mill Energy, a company backed by private equity firm EnCap Investments, for a total of around $900 million. "Equinor is optimising its oil and gas portfolio to strengthen profitability and make it more robust for the future," Chief Executive Anders Opedal said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:30 IST
Equinor sells U.S. Bakken shale assets, posts record loss for 2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Norway's Equinor has agreed to sell its assets in the U.S. Bakken shale oil province after a decade of multi-billion-dollar losses and criticism for poor investment decisions. Equinor will sell its entire Bakken acreage, located in the states of North Dakota and Montana to Grayson Mill Energy, a company backed by private equity firm EnCap Investments, for a total of around $900 million.

"Equinor is optimising its oil and gas portfolio to strengthen profitability and make it more robust for the future," Chief Executive Anders Opedal said in a statement. "We are realising proceeds that can be deployed towards more competitive assets in our portfolio, enabling us to deliver increased value creation for our shareholders," he added.

An exit from the Bakken, which the Norwegian company entered in 2011 by acquiring Brigham Exploration Company for $4.7 billion, follows the sale of its operated assets in the Eagle Ford for $325 million to Repsol in November 2019. Between 2007 and 2019, Equinor recorded an accounting loss of $21.5 billion on its overall U.S. activities, including $9.2 billion due to impairments of onshore shale and other assets, a company-commissioned report by accountants PwC has shown.

Norwegian lawmakers have called on the government, as Equinor's largest shareholder, to take a more active role, and Energy Minister Tina Bru has demanded more transparency from Equinor. Equinor separately reported a record annual net loss of $5.5 billion for 2020, as the pandemic weighed on oil and gas prices and led to large writedowns.

It also cut its planned capital expenditure for 2021-2022. The company plans to invest $9 billion to $10 billion in each of the two years, compared to its previous guidance of $10 billion in 2021 and $12 billion in 2022, partly affected by a rise in the Norwegian currency against the dollar, it said.

Equinor reported adjusted fourth-quarter operating profit of $756 million, largely in line with forecasts by analysts, and will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, one cent up from the third quarter, but down from $0.27 a year earlier. The dividend was modest, Citi analysts said in a note to clients, leaving Opedal with financial firepower to accelerate the company's ongoing expansion into renewable energy.

The company's shares fell 1.9% by 0821 GMT, underperforming a 0.1% drop in Oslo's benchmark stock index. UNDERESTIMATED COMPLEXITY

Equinor produced 48,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from its 242,000 acres in the Bakken in the fourth quarter, about 15% of the company's output in the United States. Most of the losses accumulated onshore in the United States over the last decade were caused by lower-than-expected oil and gas prices, the company has said.

That was not unique to Equinor, and many other oil firms that invested in shale assets took a hit when oil prices crashed in 2014, the PwC report published last October said. However, in pursuit of growth, Equinor underestimated the complexity of operating U.S. onshore and overestimated its capabilities, while management did not tackle problems in a timely manner, it added.

"Equinor's growth strategy came at the expense of value and control," the PwC report said. Since 2013, the company has changed its strategy, however, to focus on value rather than growth, and says it has fixed most of the issues related to its onshore U.S. operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former British Governor-General of India finds mention during Trump's impeachment proceedings

Prosecutors seeking to impeach Donald Trump for a historic second time on Tuesday invoked the trial of Warren Hastings, the first British Governor-General of India, by the House of Lords in the 18th century after he had left office, to rebu...

Sterling breaks above $1.38, highest since April 2018

Sterling edged up against the dollar on Wednesday, breaking above 1.38 and touching its highest level in almost three years as Britains speedy coronavirus inoculation programme supports the currency.The pound has gained broadly in the past ...

Riseoo : An affiliate marketing brand offering multiple opportunities

New Delhi, India Affiliate marketing means when an affiliate earns a commission for marketing another persons or companys products. Several studies show that affiliate marketing isnt easy, it has been in India for an exceptionally long tim...

FIEO asks Fin Min to relook at 'harsh' provision in Budget for exporters

Apex exporters body FIEO on Wednesday asked the finance ministry to relook at a proposed harsh and draconian provision in Budget 2021 related to customs as it will hurt the exporting community and the countrys image as a reliable supplier o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021