When a tiger came calling at midnight...

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 13:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A family here had anunexpected visitor knocking at their door in the middle of thenight and were shocked to see a tiger trying to push throughthe main entrance.

Thehouse is located on the forest boundary atThirunelli in Wayanad district and the area is frequented bywild animals, including tigers, police sources said.

Forest officials have found strands of tiger hair nearthe steps of the house and claw marks on the plywood doorwhich was damaged in the attack.

The family has a pet dog and thebig cat might havebeen attracted by it, according to them.

An official of the Thirunelli police station, which isadjacent to the house, said he had visited the place and foundthe claw marks of the animal.

It had come till the verandah and tried to open thedoor, the official told P T I.

Salitha, a 42-year old homemaker and her nephew Mridun(22) had got the shock of their life seeing the ''visitor'' onTuesday midnight.

They heard a strange sound from outside around 11 PMand after a while felt someone was trying to push open thefront door.

Mridun claimed that the door was half opened by thetiger and said along with his aunt managed to close it withgreat difficulty.

Forest officials have set up two camera traps aroundthe house, but have not managed to get any pictures of theanimal so far, Thirunelli deputy range officer, M VJayaprasad, told P T I.

''There are no pug marks of the animal, but the doorhas been damaged. Strands of tiger hair have also been foundnear the steps''.

''The tiger had come to the house. But, we do not knowif it opened the door,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

