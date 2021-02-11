Bheki Cele commends life sentences for perpetrators of GBV

Police Minister Bheki Cele has commended the police investigators who put together solid cases, which led to the hefty sentences handed out to perpetrators of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

This follows the numerous life sentences handed down in the past three weeks for crimes committed against women and children.

Cele said the decision by the courts to hand down life sentences to these criminals is a clear message that the whole value chain of the judicial system is tackling gender-based violence with the seriousness it deserves.

"These sentences should encourage us as police to continue to put away those individuals who don't belong in our society and at the same time, serve as a lesson that the Judiciary does not take crimes against women and children lightly," Cele said.

Among the most recent sentences include two life sentences handed down to Lungile Nxelelwa for the rape and brutal murder of his girlfriend Keneilwe Pule.

Nxelelwa was convicted by the Palm Ridge Magistrates court for brutally raping and killing Pule before setting her body alight.

In the Eastern Cape, a hefty jail term was handed down by the Grahamstown High Court to Siyabulela Satyo Mnkayo for his two-year reign of terror on unsuspecting women at Alexandria from 2012.

Mnkayo pleaded guilty to 15 counts of rape and robbery with aggravated circumstances, however, the police positively linked him to the crimes by DNA evidence, and was also later connected to other cold rape cases.

He has sentenced to four life terms and 125 years imprisonment on Monday.

Another case includes a Pretoria couple that was sentenced to two double life sentences for rape and abuse of their two minor children, a five-year-old girl, and an eight-year-old boy in 2014.

Police investigations found that the parents performed gory sexual acts on the children, and forced the children to commit sexual acts on the parents and each other.

The couple, a 39-year-old man and 33-year-old woman was found guilty of rape, compelled rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming, flashing, child neglect and possession of drugs.

In Mpumalanga, a double life sentence was handed to Sibusiso Charles Kabini on 30 January 2021 by the KwaMhlanga Regional Court.

According to details revealed in court, the 26-year-old waited for his victims behind a local shopping mall at Kwamhlanga and at knifepoint and would rape and rob them of their personal belongings.

In one incident, he raped a woman in front of her five-year, whilst on their way to a local clinic.

In Free State, a child rapist was also handed a life sentence on 25 January 2021 for the rape of a five-year-old girl in Chakaville, Petrusburg. The little girl was lured by the perpetrator to his house and raped her.

The 40 –year-old Thabiso Mzoboshe was traced and arrested by the police when the victim shared her ordeal with the mother when she got home.

