Left Menu

Analysis of CoGTA and Human Settlements’ performance for FY 2019-20 finalised

This comes after an interrogation from the Auditor General’s (AG) report received last week, resulting in the committee submitting its concerns to the two departments on their performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:21 IST
Analysis of CoGTA and Human Settlements’ performance for FY 2019-20 finalised
The departments – who were summoned to appear before the committee – this week gave presentations on their annual reports, while also responding to concerns raised. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Gauteng Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) and Human Settlements, has finalised its analysis of the provincial CoGTA and Human Settlements' performance for the 2019/2020 financial year.

This comes after an interrogation from the Auditor General's (AG) report received last week, resulting in the committee submitting its concerns to the two departments on their performance.

The departments – who were summoned to appear before the committee – this week gave presentations on their annual reports, while also responding to concerns raised.

While the AG's report acknowledged strides made by Human Settlements to improve its audit outcome, following last year's qualified opinion, the committee expressed concern with the report regarding the increase in the department's irregular expenditure.

The committee has called for a turnaround strategy to address the matter.

Committee chairperson, Kedibone Diale said the committee has also asked the department to outline its measures to improve the participation of Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME's), particularly those owned by designated sectors in the economy, amongst other things.

Furthermore, the department had to provide a breakdown of its performance interventions on areas of underperformance including legacy project housing units; hostel construction; hostel detailed planning; hostel community residential units (CRUs) rectified; hostel maintenance; as well as title deeds registration, including pre, post, and new.

Overall, Diale said the committee called the department to provide detailed accounts on the misalignment of targets achieved and budget spent.

"The committee is cognisant of persisting housing issues within the Human Settlements Department and is committed to continuing holding the department and municipalities accountable for addressing these," Diale said on Friday.

Gauteng Partnership Fund

Regarding the housing and the Gauteng Partnership Fund, the AG believes that the latter underperformed with audit findings, which has been the case for the past two financial years.

Diale said the committee is concerned about the housing fund's increase in irregular expenditure in the current year from R0 to R11 704 448;

and requires the department to tighten controls in this regard.

The AG found that partnership fund's performance regressed to unqualified with material findings on non-compliance with laws and regulations.

"This is mainly due to goods and services with a transaction value below R500 000 which were procured without obtaining the required price quotations.

"The departments and its entities were warned on the implications of questionable procurement practices;

and reiterated the requirement for compliance with standard Supply Chain Management (SCM) processes as outlined in the Public Financial Management Act," the chairperson said.

CoGTA commended for another clean audit

Meanwhile, Diale has congratulated the Department of CoGTA for another clean audit with no qualifications.

The AG reported that CoGTA's management maintained the good practice of performing adequate reviews on the financial statements and performance reporting, which contributed to the sustained clean audit outcome.

Key controls over supply chain management were also adequately implemented as there was a decrease in irregular expenditure.

Upon appearing before the committee on Thursday, the department presented a detailed performance breakdown on some of their key targets; as requested by Members of the Committee.

"The Portfolio Committee welcomed a statistical breakdown on the notable achievement of 33% of the planned 40% of employment equity target for women in Senior Management Service (SMS) positions for 2019/2020. The committee is pleased with the level of cooperation and compliance to Cooperative Governance displayed by all reporting entities throughout this process," Diale said.

She urged both departments to be wary of irregular expenditure and procurement trends that could lead to mismanagement of funds.

"The committee remains committed to exercising oversight; through making recommendations for improvement in the service delivery of the departments, entities and municipalities.

"We have the responsibility to ensure the implementation of these recommendations; and will conduct due oversight to ensure those mandated to deliver services to the people of Gauteng do so with transparency and accountability," Diale said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cloudy sky, dense fog likely in Delhi on Saturday

A cover of moderate fog enveloped Delhi on Friday morning, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has predic...

Governor condemns police action on Left-Cong activists in Kolkata

West Bengal GovernorJagdeep Dhankhar on Friday condemned the police action onstudent and youth activists of the Left in Kolkata, statingeveryone has the right to peacefully protest in a democracy.Speaking to reporters after attending a prog...

12-hr strike in West Bengal received positive response, says

The CPIM on Friday claimedthat the people of West Bengal have positively responded tothe 12-hour strike call given by the Left Front in protestagainst alleged police atrocities on DYFI and SFI activiststhe day before.Senior CPIM leader Md S...

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms third Ebola case in North Kivu province

Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a third Ebola case this week in North Kivu province, provincial health minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita said on Friday. The case was found in Butembo, a city of over 1 million people and the epicentre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021