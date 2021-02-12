GMPF urges Centre to amend Goa, Daman and Diu Concessions Abolition Act to resume mining

The Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) on Friday said it has appealed to the Centre to consider amendment to the Goa, Daman and Diu Mining Concessions Abolition Act of 1987, during the ongoing session of Parliament.

It said the move will provide an immediate solution to the three-year-old mining stalemate in Goa.

''GMPF...held a meeting with the respective stakeholder leaders and appealed to the Union government to consider amendment in the The Goa Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration of Mining Leases) Act, 1987, by making this Act prospective from 1987...,'' it said in a statement.

GMPF's suggestion is in line with that of the Goa government, which has written to the Centre on multiple occasions since 2018 for the amendment, which shall clarify the period of lease until 2037 by making Abolition Act prospective, it said in a statement.

The proposed reform would have brought Goa at par with other states in the country to harmonise with the MMDR Act's amendment of 2015, it added. Its President Puti Gaonkar said, ''We urge to the state and central governments to consider amendment to the Act during the ongoing session of Parliament, to make it prospective from 1987 so that life of lease is extended till 1987.'' He added that this route is the fastest solution to restart mining to address the grave issue of livelihood in Goa.

GMPF is an umbrella body of mining dependents in the coastal state.

