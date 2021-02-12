Left Menu

10,000 farmers participated in mahapanchayats at Bilari, Bahadurgarh, says body of farmer unions

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, body of farmer unions leading the protest against the new farm laws, claimed on Friday that over 10,000 farmers participated in mahapanchayats in Bilari and Bahadurgarh.The impressive series of farmer mahapanchayats continue to unfold in a massive outpour of support to the farmers movement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, body of farmer unions leading the protest against the new farm laws, claimed on Friday that over 10,000 farmers participated in 'mahapanchayats' in Bilari and Bahadurgarh.

''The impressive series of farmer mahapanchayats continue to unfold in a massive outpour of support to the farmers movement. Today, tens of thousands of farmers participated in Bilari and Bahadurgarh mahapanchayats," it said in a statement.

''Farmers vowed that they will not allow corporations to profiteer in the name of 'Food' and at the expense of farmers. Hunger is not a business opportunity and shame on those governments and corporations that think so," the statement said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said 228 protestors have sacrificed their lives and became martyrs in the present agitation.

"It is shameful that the government is admitting on the floor of Parliament that it has no plans to extend support to the families of such martyrs. The government is to be blamed squarely for the lives lost.

''How many more lives does the government want to see sacrificed before it agrees to the legitimate demands of the protestors? We condemn the insensitivity of the government," the farmers' body asserted.

Meanwhile, a signature campaign was launched at Singhu border demanding the release of Dalit rights activist Navdeep Kaur, who was arrested from the protest site.

PTI GJS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

