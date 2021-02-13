TN govt rolls out Rs 12,110 crore crop loan waiver scheme, CM gives away certificates to farmers

Marking the rollout of the Rs12,110 crore crop loan waiver scheme for over 16 lakh ryots inTamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday gave awaycertificates to nine farmers here.

The certificates state that loans taken from cooperativebanks and due on January 31, 2021 have been waived.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, AgricultureMinister K P Anbalagan and senior officials led by ChiefSecretary Rajeev Ranjan participated in the event at the statesecretariat, a government release here said.

On February 5, Palaniswami had announced waiver of Rs12,110.74 crore crop loans availed by 16,43,347 farmers fromcooperative banks.

The move was considering damage to crops following backto back cyclones 'Nivar' and 'Burevi' last year, besides theheavy unseasonal rains.

The waiver would pave the way for farmers to continuecultivation without any hassles, Palaniswami had said.

Following the announcement, Government Orders were issuedon February 8, setting the stage for the scheme'simplementation.

