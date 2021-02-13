Left Menu

J&K Sheep & Sheep Products Dev Board disbanded

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-02-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 19:05 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday approved the proposal of the Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries department to wind up the J&K Sheep and Sheep Products Development Board.

''The decision was taken considering that there has been no significant on-ground impact on production and marketing of wool and wool-based products,'' an official release said.

It said the administrative council headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha directed the Industries and Commerce Department to prepare a scheme tailored to the marketing needs of wool producers and provide government support towards ensuring a remunerative price for woollen products.

