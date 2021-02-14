Left Menu

Kerala records 4,612 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 4,612 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kerala within the last 24 hours, reported the state health department on Sunday.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 4,612 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kerala within the last 24 hours, reported the state health department on Sunday. The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 9,36,398.

Kerala is the worst affected state in India currently with 63,484 active cases. Meanwhile, India reported 12,194 new COVID-19 cases, 11,106 discharges, and 92 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

