Four held for pangolin poaching in Maharashtra

Forest Department of Pune division on Sunday arrested four men for their alleged involvement in pangolin poaching, from the Ghargaon village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. In a statement, the Forest Department said that it received information that a person was trying to sell the pangolin in the Ahmednagar district.

"Accordingly a trap was set and three people who were involved in the crime were arrested from the spot. During primary investigation involvement of one more accused was revealed and accordingly, he was also arrested by forest officials," it said. The four accused are identified as Mahendra Kedar, Sagar Doke, Ashok Ware, and Anil Bhalekarand have been booked under relevant sections.

"All accused were produced before Pune court where the court has granted their custody till February 18," it added. (ANI)

