Four held for pangolin poaching in Maharashtra
Forest Department of Pune division on Sunday arrested four men for their alleged involvement in pangolin poaching, from the Ghargaon village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-02-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 22:55 IST
Forest Department of Pune division on Sunday arrested four men for their alleged involvement in pangolin poaching, from the Ghargaon village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. In a statement, the Forest Department said that it received information that a person was trying to sell the pangolin in the Ahmednagar district.
"Accordingly a trap was set and three people who were involved in the crime were arrested from the spot. During primary investigation involvement of one more accused was revealed and accordingly, he was also arrested by forest officials," it said. The four accused are identified as Mahendra Kedar, Sagar Doke, Ashok Ware, and Anil Bhalekarand have been booked under relevant sections.
"All accused were produced before Pune court where the court has granted their custody till February 18," it added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmednagar
- Pune
- Maharashtra
- Sagar
- Forest Department
ALSO READ
After video shows men brandishing guns on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, Maharasthra Police files case
Video shows men in car waving guns on Mumbai-Pune E-way, two held
Students elated as schools for classes 5-8 reopen in Pune after 11 months
Team Abu Dhabi beats Pune Devils to register first win in T10 league
Lt Gen JS Nain assumes command of Southern Army in Pune