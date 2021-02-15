Left Menu

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 09:01 IST
Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category
The Air quality in Delhi remain in the 'very poor' category on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Monday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 342, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". The air quality of Gurugram and Noida also fell under the 'very poor' category with AQI stands at 305 and 385, respectively.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Maharashtra's Mumbai has improved to 'moderate' from 'poor' quality. The India Meteorological Department on Monday also reported dense to very dense at many pockets over Punjab and moderate fog observed in isolated places over North West Rajasthan and Kutch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

