BJD expresses concern over increasing fuel prices

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP and party's national spokesperson Prasanna Acharya on Monday expressed deep concern over the increasing price of LPG cylinder and fuel and said that the Central government should be sensitive about increasing these prices because it affects the common people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:00 IST
BJD MP Prasanna Acharya. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP and party's national spokesperson Prasanna Acharya on Monday expressed deep concern over the increasing price of LPG cylinder and fuel and said that the Central government should be sensitive about increasing these prices because it affects the common people.

Speaking to ANI, the BJD MP said, "This price hike has become unbearable and the question is how long this will go? Every month, every week, every day, every hour you are going to increase the petroleum prices and not carrying the international market situation. When the international market is not increasing the price of crude oil then how you are increasing the price in the country. Government is inflicting pain on common consumers and the Centre should be sensitive about this problem." "The Central government has imposed the cess and collecting the cess but it is not sharing the single paisa to state government from cess collection. What is this? This is a serious matter?" he said.

Petrol and diesel prices have gone up in the national capital and stood at Rs 88.99 per litre and Rs 79.35 per litre, respectively on Monday. As compared to yesterday, the price of petrol has become costlier by 26 paise while diesel price increased by 29 paise.

Earlier, during her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel. The price of liquefied petroleum gas domestic cylinder has also increased by Rs 50 per unit yesterday in Delhi.

The new price of Rs 769 per 14.2 kilograms LPG cylinder is applicable in the national capital from today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

