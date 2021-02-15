Left Menu

Leopard killed in road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar

A leopard died on Sunday night after being hit by an unidentified moving vehicle on Manor highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police informed.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:34 IST
Leopard killed in a road accident in Palghar. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A leopard died on Sunday night after being hit by an unidentified moving vehicle on Manor highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police informed. The carcass was handed over to the forest department.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver by Manor Police. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

