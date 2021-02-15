Leopard killed in road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar

A leopard died on Sunday night after being hit by an unidentified moving vehicle on Manor highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police informed. The carcass was handed over to the forest department.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver by Manor Police. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

