Left Menu

Mamata launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:53 IST
Mamata launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Ahead of the assembly electionin the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onMonday virtually launched the 'Maa' scheme under which hergovernment would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5 topoor people.

They will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable andegg curry for Rs 5, she said adding that the state governmentwill bear a subsidy of Rs 15 per plate.

Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pmto 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywherein the state gradually, Banerjee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson wants 'cautious but irreversible' path out of COVID-19 lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would plot a cautious but irreversible path out of the COVID-19 lockdown this week after the vaccination of 15 million vulnerable people.With nearly a quarter of the United Kingdoms pop...

Guinea tracks potential Ebola contacts, says can overcome new outbreak

Guinea is tracking down people who potentially came in contact with Ebola patients and will rush out vaccines to the area as soon as it can get them, after three people died of the disease, Health Minister Remy Lamah said on Monday.Lamah sa...

Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Hosts take control after setting 482 target

Ravichandran Ashwins scintillating century and early wickets helped India to dominate on day three of the second Test against England after setting a 482 target at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Ashwin played a knock of 106 runs befo...

Five more arrested in UP advocate suicide case

Five more people have been arrested in connection with the death of an advocate who allegedly shot himself after being harassed by a group of people who tried to extort Rs 60 lakh from him, police said on Monday.Seven people have been arres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021