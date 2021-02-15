Mamata launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

Mamata launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor peoplePTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:53 IST
Ahead of the assembly electionin the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onMonday virtually launched the 'Maa' scheme under which hergovernment would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5 topoor people.
They will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable andegg curry for Rs 5, she said adding that the state governmentwill bear a subsidy of Rs 15 per plate.
Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pmto 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywherein the state gradually, Banerjee said.
