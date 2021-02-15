Mamata launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

Ahead of the assembly electionin the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onMonday virtually launched the 'Maa' scheme under which hergovernment would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5 topoor people.

They will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable andegg curry for Rs 5, she said adding that the state governmentwill bear a subsidy of Rs 15 per plate.

Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pmto 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywherein the state gradually, Banerjee said.

