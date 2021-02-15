Fuel price rise: MP Cong asks people to observe half-day bandh

The Madhya Pradesh Congress onMonday asked people to voluntarily observe a half-day shutdownacross the state on February 20 to protest the relentless risein fuel prices, especially petrol, which has breached the Rs100 mark.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath, in a tweet thatcarried the appeal for a half-day bandh said it was to wake upthe BJP-led state and Central governments from their ''deepslumber''.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP, Nath said those whocame to power promising relief from rising prices weredistressing people with prices hikes and inflation.

Meanwhile, Ajay Singh, president of the MP Petrol PumpOwners Association told PTI that ''power petrol'' of a leadingoil marketing firm was now priced at Rs 100.61 litre, whilenormal petrol was retailing at Rs 96.94 and diesel at Rs 87.49in Bhopal.

''VAT and cess on diesel in Madhya Pradesh is 28 percent while its is 39 per cent on petrol. The rates are higherin MP when compared to neighbouring states. So trucks andvehicles passing through MP prefer to stock up from otherstates. For instance, diesel prices in MP are Rs 8 higher thanthat in Uttar Pradesh,'' he added.

Youth Congress workers carried out a mock funeral of amotorcycle in Bhopal to protest fuel price rise.

However, the BJP accused the Congress of doublestandards on the issue with the former's state secretaryRajneesh Agrawal claiming the Kamal Nath government hadincreased cess on diesel and petrol despite promising areduction in its poll manifesto.

The BJP government in MP had not increased VAT, hesaid, adding that fuel prices going north were due to changein rates in the international market.

