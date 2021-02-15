Left Menu

Centre appoints MM Juneja as administrator of Delhi Gymkhana

After National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) allowed the Centre to appoint an administrator at Delhi Gymkhana, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Monday appointed Manmohan Juneja to the post to oversee the affairs of the club.

After National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) allowed the Centre to appoint an administrator at Delhi Gymkhana, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Monday appointed Manmohan Juneja to the post to oversee the affairs of the club. "With immediate effect Manmohan Juneja, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has taken over as Administrator of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, consequent upon order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)," Ministry of Corporate said in a release.

After the appointment, Juneja has taken over the management of the club from the general committee (GC). As per the NCLAT order, GC will be suspended. NCLAT on Monday directed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to appoint an administrator to be nominated by the Union of India to manage the affairs of the Club. It also directed that acceptance of new membership or fee or any enhancement thereof till disposal of waitlist applications will be kept on hold till disposal of the Company Petition. (ANI)

