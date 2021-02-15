CIABC urges CSD to support premium Indian whiskey brands

Indian liquor makers have urged the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), operated by the defence ministry, to support the domestic premium brands and continue its ban on imported liquor.

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), which represents the domestic liquor makers, has written to General Manager, CSD to promote premium Indian whiskey brands.

CIABC said there are apprehensions that the Indian brands do not compete with the imported liquor on quality aspects, which is not true.

''It has been brought to our notice that some vested interests have requested resumption of supply of imported liquor to CSD on grounds that there are no competing Indian made liquor products of same quality or price as imported Scotch Whiskies,'' CIABC Director General Vinod Giri said.

Rebutting it, CIABC said India produces internationally acclaimed malt whiskies such as Amrut Amalgam, Amrut Fusion, Paul John Bold, Rampur etc and many of these are already available in the CSD as an alternative to imported products.

''These products are considered amongst the best in the world, exported to over 60 countries, and are priced similarly or above popular imported products even in India,'' it said.

CIABC added that Indian liquor products face several non-tariff barriers in European markets which make their global outreach difficult and hence they need to be supported at home to acquire the scale necessary to compete globally.

''The decision of CSD to sell only Indian-made products, therefore, is a watershed moment,'' it said.

According to CIABC, liquor products made in India contribute Rs 2.5 lakh crore to the governments in taxes, support 50 lakh farmers and provide jobs to over 20 lakh people in the country.

CSD is governed by the Board of Control for Canteen Services (BOCCS), headed by the defence minister. It operates 34 depots strategically located across India.

