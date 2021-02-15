Left Menu

Nun found dead at Vazhakkala in Kerala

A middle-aged nun from a convent in the city was found dead at a quarry pond at Vazhakkala in Ernakulam district, police said on Monday.

ANI | Ernakulam (Kerala) | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:55 IST
Nun found dead at Vazhakkala in Kerala
Jeseena was staying in the convent for the last three years. . Image Credit: ANI

A middle-aged nun from a convent in the city was found dead at a quarry pond at Vazhakkala in Ernakulam district, police said on Monday. The body of the 44-year-old nun was found near her convent at Vazhakkala area on Sunday night.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Kochi, Aishwarya Dongre said, "I have seen the spot where the body was found. The reason for death can be confirmed only after a post-mortem." She was found missing when members of her convent went to call her for lunch after which they said they informed police. "In the morning she did not accompany us to Church as she was ill and she also did not have breakfast with us."

The nun was reportedly under severe mental trauma and according to police convent authorities informed them that Jeseena was depressed. The nun's relatives however have denied the claim. "It is not suicide. She will not kill herself for any reason. She had blood pressure and sugar issues. But not any depression," the deceased's father said.

A case of unnatural death has been launched and the nun's body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery for an autopsy. Jeseena, who joined the convent in 2018 had been residing there for the last three years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NEWSMAKER-Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization...

French IT monitoring company's software targeted by hackers -cyber agency

Hackers have spent up to three years breaking into organizations by targeting monitoring software made by the French company Centreon, Frances cybersecurity watchdog said on Monday. The watchdog, known by its French acronym ANSSI, stopped s...

France reports 412 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases steady on previous week

France reported 4,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up slightly from last Mondays 4,317 and compared with 16,547 on Sunday.France typically registers a low number of new cases the day after the weekend, but the week-on-week inc...

"Excessive" liquor consumption caused death of 4: Minister

Madhya Pradesh Home MinisterNarottam Mishra on Monday said excessive consumption ofalcohol led to the death of four people in Chhatarpurdistrict.Talking to reporters here, Mishra said the deaths werewas not caused by spurious alcohol and li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021