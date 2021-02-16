5 killed, 5 injured in road accident in Maharashtra
As many as five people have been killed and at least five others were injured in a collision between multiple vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli last night.
The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.
More information is awaited. (ANI)
