The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 323, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 08:53 IST
Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI stands at 323
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 323, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

As per the SAFAR, the concentration of PM10 particles stood at 190 in the 'moderate' category while PM 2.5 at 150 in 'very poor' category today. People are advised to avoid all outdoor physical activities and move to indoor activities. If anyone is suffering from asthma, they should keep relief medicine handy, as per the SAFAR advisory.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Maharashtra's Mumbai was recorded in the 'moderate' category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

