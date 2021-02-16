Left Menu

U'khand: Over 300 personnel join Chamoli rescue operations

The rescue operation in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli district has been intensified with over 300 personnel joining the task to search 146 missing people.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 16-02-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 12:16 IST
U'khand: Over 300 personnel join Chamoli rescue operations
Rescue operation at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli intensified on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The rescue operation in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli district has been intensified with over 300 personnel joining the task to search 146 missing people. "More than 325 personnel comprising engineers, officers, geologists, scientists, security personnel from National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Uttarakhand Purvsanik Kalyan Limited (UPNL) and others are taking part in the rescue operation," ITBP said.

"Slurry Pump installed in GOC or Transfer Structure area of de-silting basin dewatering," ITBP added. The death toll in the avalanche triggered by the bursting of a glacier in Chamoli has gone up to 58 as a total of 11 bodies are recovered from the Tapovan tunnel, whereas 146 people are still missing, said Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel along with National Disaster Response Force and other sister agencies have been conducting search and rescue operations in Chamoli district. Meanwhile, the Alaknanda River at Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal is flowing at the normal level; no alert has been issued by the district administration in this regard, said the Uttarakhand Police.

Uttarakhand Disaster Response Force has put an alarm system to detect the rise in the level of water and alerted about it, in Raini village of Chamoli district. A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand last week led to massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Red Fort incident: Delhi court extends by 7 days police custody of Deep Sidhu

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended by seven days the police custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during the farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new agri laws.Sidhu was pro...

NC leader arrested under UAPA for 'hate speech' last year: police

National Conference leader Hilal Lone has been arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a rally during last years district development council elections in Bandipora, a senior police of...

Priyanka Gandhi recalls her grandmother while wishing on Basant Panchami

Recalling the gesture of her grandmother, former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, on Basant Panchami, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a nostalgic post as she greeted the nation on the occasion of the festival. Pr...

South Africa says documentation on Russian COVID-19 vaccine sent to regulator

South Africas health ministry said on Tuesday that the manufacturers of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine had submitted documentation to local medicines regulator SAHPRA for registration.The ministry said it was continuously engaging with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021