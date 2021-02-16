Left Menu

Karnataka CM condoles death of former Governor Rama Jois, says he was great thinker

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday condoled the demise of Justice M Rama Jois and said that we have lost a great thinker.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:04 IST
Karnataka CM condoles death of former Governor Rama Jois, says he was great thinker
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday condoled the demise of Justice M Rama Jois and said that we have lost a great thinker. Former Governor of Bihar and Jharkhand passed away on Monday night.

Remembering Justice Rama Jois Chief Minister said that "he was imprisoned during the emergency period. In his death, we have lost a great thinker." CM Yediyurappa said Justice Rama Jois was a legal luminary whose thoughts were reflected well in his books on law and constitution.

"May the departed soul rest in peace and May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss," he said. Justice Rama Jois, who hailed from the Shivamogga district, has served as Governor of Bihar and Jharkhand, Rajyasabha member and Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight states/UTs, including Jharkhand, Assam, UP, Gujarat, administered 2nd COVID vaccine dose to over 60 pc healthcare workers: Govt.

Eight statesUTs, including Jharkhand, Assam, UP, Gujarat, administered 2nd COVID vaccine dose to over 60 pc healthcare workers Govt....

HealthifyMe eyes $400 mln revenue run rate by Mar 2025

Health and fitness app HealthifyMe on Tuesday said it has seen a significant acceleration in business with a strong growth in user base, and is on track to touch USD 400 million-revenue run rate over Rs 2,900 crore by the end of FY24-25.The...

Arun Rajamani Joins Cambridge to Lead South Asia Region

Cambridge University Press and Cambridge Assessment have announced the appointment of Arun Rajamani as the new Managing Director for Cambridge South Asia. He will lead all teams in the region across both organisations as they prepare to uni...

Tennis-Serena comes through Halep test to reach semi-finals

Serena Williams came through a huge test of her Australian Open title credentials to reach the last four at Melbourne Park for the ninth time with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Simona Halep in a high quality quarter-final on Tuesday. The 39-year-o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021