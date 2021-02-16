President Kovind inaugurates Rashtrapati Bhavan Krida Sthal

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, inaugurated the Rashtrapati Bhavan Krida Sthal (renovated Football Ground and Basketball Court) in the President's Estate today (February 16, 2021). On the occasion, an 'Exhibition Football Match' was played between the children of My Angels Academy, Vikaspuri, New Delhi – a Trust working for the cause of underprivileged children.

These state-of-art sports facilities are developed with the aim to cater to the needs of the employees of Rashtrapati Bhavan and their families. An inter-departmental football tournament with five teams namely – President's Secretariat Heroes, Household Youngs, PBG Warriors, Army Guard Daredevils and Delhi Police Stalwarts starts today to encourage the employees and their family members to take part in the sports activities.

(With Inputs from PIB)