Left Menu

President Kovind inaugurates Rashtrapati Bhavan Krida Sthal

On the occasion, an ‘Exhibition Football Match’ was played between the children of My Angels Academy, Vikaspuri, New Delhi – a Trust working for the cause of underprivileged children.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:40 IST
President Kovind inaugurates Rashtrapati Bhavan Krida Sthal
These state-of-art sports facilities are developed with the aim to cater to the needs of the employees of Rashtrapati Bhavan and their families. Image Credit: ANI

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, inaugurated the Rashtrapati Bhavan Krida Sthal (renovated Football Ground and Basketball Court) in the President's Estate today (February 16, 2021). On the occasion, an 'Exhibition Football Match' was played between the children of My Angels Academy, Vikaspuri, New Delhi – a Trust working for the cause of underprivileged children.

These state-of-art sports facilities are developed with the aim to cater to the needs of the employees of Rashtrapati Bhavan and their families. An inter-departmental football tournament with five teams namely – President's Secretariat Heroes, Household Youngs, PBG Warriors, Army Guard Daredevils and Delhi Police Stalwarts starts today to encourage the employees and their family members to take part in the sports activities.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Suspect in toolkit case gets temporary pre-arrest bail

The Bombay High Court on Tuesdaygranted transit anticipatory bail to Shantanu Muluk, asuspect in the toolkit case related to the farmers protestin which climate activist Disha Ravi has been arrested.Justice Vibha Kankanwadi of the Aurangaba...

Iran, Russia navies start exercises in Indian Ocean

Iran and Russia on Tuesday embarked on joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean which will include thwarting a mock pirate attack on a merchant ship, Iranian state media reported. Iran has recently conducted several military exercises as i...

Suspected militia leaders plead not guilty to Central African Republic war crimes

Two men accused of leading Christian-dominated militias in widespread attacks on Muslims in the Central African Republic CAR on Tuesday rejected all charges against them at the start of their trial at the International Criminal Court. Patri...

WRAPUP 1-Japan to start inoculation drive Wednesday amid shortage of special syringes

Japan will kick off its COVID-19 vaccination programme on Wednesday amid concerns that a shortage of special syringes could lead to the waste of millions of doses of Pfizer vaccine as the country grapples with its third and most serious wav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021