SC to hear on March 23 BCCI plea seeking direction for extension of tenures of Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah

Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it would hear the petition on March 23, on the plea filed by BCCI seeking a direction for an extension of tenures of BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it would hear the petition on March 23, on the plea filed by BCCI seeking a direction for an extension of tenures of BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah. A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao and also comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhatt fixed March 23 to hear the petition filed by the BCCI.

The Supreme Court today allowed the request of Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, who sought more time and thereby it adjourned the hearing to March 23. The BCCI also sought its direction for allowing changes in its constitution.

The terms of Ganguly and Shah had ended last year and as per the BCCI constitution, they are supposed to be on their 'cooling off' period as mandated and approved by the order of the Supreme Court in August 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

