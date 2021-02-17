Left Menu

U.S.'s Blinken: 'The path to diplomacy is open right now' with Iran

So we'll have to see what it does," Blinken told National Public Radio according to a transcript provided by the broadcaster. Asked if there was any move under way to resume direct diplomacy, Blinken pointed to U.S. President Joe Biden's public stance that if Iran resumes compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal the United States would do so too.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 03:31 IST
U.S.'s Blinken: 'The path to diplomacy is open right now' with Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday "the path to diplomacy is open right now" with Iran over its 2015 nuclear deal but would not address whether the Biden administration has had any direct engagement with Iranian officials. "The path to diplomacy is open right now. Iran is still a ways away from being in compliance (with the deal). So we'll have to see what it does," Blinken told National Public Radio according to a transcript provided by the broadcaster.

Asked if there was any move under way to resume direct diplomacy, Blinken pointed to U.S. President Joe Biden's public stance that if Iran resumes compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal the United States would do so too. "The president's been very clear publicly, repeatedly, about where we stand. And we'll see what, if any, reaction Iran has to that," he said.

The interviewer noted Blinken had not directly answered the question and asked: "but you're not ruling out that direct diplomacy might be somewhere in the future here?" Blinken responded: "Well, at some point, presumably, if there's going to be any engagement on this, that would have to require diplomacy. That's what we're in the business of."

In 2018, former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the nuclear deal, which limited Iran's uranium enrichment activity to make it harder for Tehran to develop nuclear arms - an ambition Iran has long denied having - in return for the easing of U.S. and other sanctions. When Trump left the deal, which Iran struck with six major powers, he reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran's economy.

In response, Tehran has breached the deal's key limits, enriching uranium to 20% - above a 3.67% cap but below the 90% needed for weapons - expanding its stockpile of low-enriched uranium, and using advanced centrifuges for enrichment. Iran has told the U.N. nuclear watchdog it will scale back cooperation with it in a week, ratcheting up protests against U.S. sanctions still choking its economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-We needed the win against Leipzig, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpools 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday was just what the doctor ordered, coach Juergen Klopp said after his team snapped their three-game losing run. It was the game we wanted, the ...

Soccer-Majestic Mbappe scores three as dominant PSG outclass Barcelona 4-1

Paris St Germains Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick as his side overcame the absence of Neymar to thrash Barcelona 4-1 away in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday to move within full view of the quarter-finals.Lionel...

WRAPUP 9-Myanmar military promises new election; Suu Kyi faces additional charge

Myanmars military junta promised on Tuesday that there would be an election and it would hand over power as police filed an additional charge against toppled former leader Aung San Suu Kyi.It also defended its Feb. 1 seizure of power, denyi...

Tennis-Australian Open tickets on sale with end of lockdown expected

Tickets for the last four days of the Australian Open were available for purchase on Wednesday ahead of the expected lifting of Victoria states snap coronavirus lockdown. Crowds were shut out of the Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021