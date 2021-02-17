Left Menu

Asaram Bapu admitted to Jodhpur hospital after complaining of chest pain

The self-styled godman Asaram Bapu was admitted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain, restlessness, discomfort in the knees, and other ailments on Tuesday.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-02-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 11:27 IST
Asaram Bapu admitted to Jodhpur hospital after complaining of chest pain
Asaram Bapu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The self-styled godman Asaram Bapu was admitted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain, restlessness, discomfort in the knees, and other ailments on Tuesday. He is serving life imprisonment in Jodhpur Central Jail in a rape case.

Asaram was taken to the emergency ward of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur, from where he was shifted to Mathura Das Mathur Hospital. A cardiologist also checked him. Talking to ANI over the phone, Dr MK Aseri, Medical Superintendent of Mathura Das Mathur Hospital said, "Asaram was admitted after he complained about chest pain. There were minor changes in his ECG, but his condition is stable now."

Asaram Bapu was accused of raping a minor girl in his ashram in the Manai area near Jodhpur on the night of August 15, 2013. He was found guilty of various charges, including sections 370(4) (trafficking), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (outraging modesty), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and some sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches cancer treatment drug Capecitabine in US

Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched cancer treatment drug Capecitabine tablets in the US market.The product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda capecitabine tablets approved by the US Food a...

Govt being overconfident about COVID, it's not over yet: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of being grossly negligent and overconfident about the handling of the coronavirus situation, saying the pandemic was not over yet.The comments came after South African and Brazil...

Australia news media ''large and small'' discuss Google deals

Google was quickly negotiating generous deals with big and small Australian media companies to pay for news as the Parliament considers forcing digital giants into such agreements, a minister said on Wednesday.Seven West Media on Monday bec...

Nestle India shares tank 5 pc post-Dec qtr earnings

Shares of Nestle IndiaLtd declined 5 percent in early trade on Wednesday after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.The stock declined 5 percent to Rs 16,360 on the BSE.At the NSE, it tanked 5 percent to Rs 16,350.FMCG ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021