PGCIL wins two transmission projects under tariff-based competitive bidding

State-run Power Grid Corporation on Wednesday said it has bagged two electricity transmission projects under tariff-based competitive bidding norms.

''Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) to establish two projects on build, own operate and maintain (BOOM) basis,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

The first project is ''Transmission Systems Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of power from Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part D''.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) dated February 16, 2021 has been issued to PGCIL for establishment of 765kV D/C Transmission line and associated substation extension works in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The second project is ''Transmission Systems Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of power from Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part-F''.

The LoI dated February 16, 2021 has been issued to PGCIL for establishment of a new 400/220kV Substation, STATCOM, and substation extension works in Rajasthan and also 400kV DIC Transmission lines which traverse in Rajasthan and Haryana, the company added.

