Man found dead with gunshot wound in Delhi's Dwarka

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound on his head on Tuesday in Dwarka in Delhi, according to Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound on his head on Tuesday in Dwarka in Delhi, according to Delhi Police. Dalbir Singh aged 34 years was a resident of 448, JJ Colony Bharat Vihar, Dwarka district.

The Police Control room received a call regarding an accident at Bharat Vihar at 1:47 AM. Singh, who had a gunshot wound on his left forehead, was admitted to a hospital by his wife Rani and a neighbour.

The post mortem is yet to be done. Further details are awaited (ANI)

