High Court advocate, his wife murdered allegedly by TRS leader in Telangana

A prominent High Court advocate and his wife were brutally murdered allegedly by a TRS leader on Wednesday.

ANI | Peddapalli (Telangana) | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:46 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A prominent High Court advocate and his wife were brutally murdered allegedly by a TRS leader on Wednesday. According to Peddapalli police, Prominent High Court Advocate Vaman Rao and his wife were brutally murdered by unknown persons on Kalvacharla highway in Peddapalli district on Wednesday afternoon. They were stabbed to death by the assailants. The bodies being shifted to government hospital for autopsy and a case being registered U/s 302 IPC by the police officials.

In dying declaration Advocate Vaman Rao has taken Kunta Srinu's name, who is Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader. Police said, an investigation is underway and a search is on for the accused involved. Meanwhile, Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay alleges that the advocate Vamana Rao has been murdered by TRS Goons.

Bandi Sanjay reacted to the murder of the advocate and his wife. He alleged that the killing was done by the members of Telangana Rashtra Samithi goons. Bandi Sanjay said, "Today a High Court advocate Gattu Vamana Rao along with his wife Nagamani who is also a High Court advocate have been murdered in broad daylight by TRS Goons after returning from court. They have been murdered in Peddapalli district of Telangana."

Sanjay said, "It is really a heart-wrenching incident that both of them have been murdered. Many people who wants to bring to limelight about the atrocities of TRS Government and take support of advocates and now, after this incidents, even the advocates are not safe in this state." "The wife and husband have been fighting against the atrocities of Telangana Government. He holds a lot of information about the misdeeds of various leaders in the state. Advocate Vamana Rao has also appealed to the High Court of Telangana to provide them with security as they have life threat. Despite orders from High Court to provide them security, the State Government has not provided them with security but instead has murdered them now," he added.

Sanjay alleged that this murder was done by the Telangana State Government. "If the advocates were provided with security, they wouldn't have lost their life today," he said. He further said, "On the birthday of Telangana Cheif Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, his party members have given him a gift. Now it is up to the CM whether he will accept the gift or will he order an investigation into this issue be on the side of advocates." (ANI)

