Odisha: 5 dead, 41 injured in road accident

As many as five people lost their lives and 41 suffered injuries after a tractor lost balance near Dhipasahi in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha.

ANI | Mayurbhanj (Odisha) | Updated: 18-02-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 12:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as five people lost their lives and 41 suffered injuries after a tractor lost balance near Dhipasahi in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha. "As many as five people lost their lives and 41 suffered injuries after a tractor lost balance near Dhipasahi in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha at around 9 pm. The death toll is expected to rise," said district fire official.

According to the locals, the tractor lost balance on the road and fell 15 feet into the ditch. The rescue operation is underway by the Jharpokhria police and the fire department along with the locals. According to the reports, a tribal dance group was returning home after their performance when the incident happened.

The district fire official confirmed that the injured were shifted to the local community health center, whereas, the critically injured are shifted to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.

