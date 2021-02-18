Left Menu

Egypt announces oil and gas bid round for 24 blocks, says ministry

Egypt's gas production has boomed since Italy's Eni discovered the giant Zohr field off Egypt's Mediterranean coast in 2015. The country is trying to position itself as an energy hub in the eastern Mediterranean, importing gas from Israel and exporting to Jordan and potentially to Europe and Asia.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Egypt announced on Thursday the start of a bid round for exploration and exploitation of oil and natural gas in 24 blocks.

The round, which concludes on Aug. 1, includes nine blocks in the Mediterranean Sea, 12 in the Western Desert and three in the Gulf of Suez, an oil ministry source told Reuters.

The tenders were being offered by the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and Egyptian Natural Gas (EGAS), a ministry statement said. Egypt also announced the launch of a digital portal, Egypt Upstream Gateway, to provide geological data for petroleum industry exploration and production activities.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

