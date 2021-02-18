'Rail roko' held at Pune station against three farm laws

Members belonging to various organizations and political parties on Thursday held a 'rail roko agitation at the Pune railway station to register their protest against the Centre's three farm laws, officials said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, which has been spearheading the protest at Delhi borders, had announced this nationwide rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislation.

Labour welfare activist Nitin Pawar said that members of several organizations and workers of political parties, including Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, Janata Dal and Aam AadmiParty (AAP), took part in the rail roko agitation at the Pune railway station on Thursday afternoon.

The protesters blocked the Koyna Express and shouted slogans by standing in front of the train, he said.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said that a case was registered against three activists, including Pawar, for unauthorisedly coming on the railway platform, crossing the railway tracks and raising slogans.

''The case against them was registered under relevant sections of the Railway Act,'' the official said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers'(Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment)Act, 2020.

