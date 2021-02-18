Left Menu

DWS fast-tracking water use licence applications

"The second activity comprises reconfiguring the E-WULAAS (the online application portal) to align it with the revised process,” Naidoo said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:52 IST
DWS fast-tracking water use licence applications
The department, said Naidoo, will immediately commence with workshops in various provinces to capacitate and educate applicants about the new business process. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) says it is fast-tracking water use licence applications to ensure they are finalised within 90 days, in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's pronouncement in the State of the Nation Address, last week.

The acting Chief Director of Water Use License Administration in the department, Roxanne Naidoo, on Thursday, said they have undertaken preparatory work including re-engineering the current business process to cut it down from 300 days to 90 days.

"This requires a thorough review of the current process and making the necessary changes, in accordance with the relevant sections of the National Water Act.

"The second activity comprises reconfiguring the E-WULAAS (the online application portal) to align it with the revised process," Naidoo said.

The department, said Naidoo, will immediately commence with workshops in various provinces to capacitate and educate applicants about the new business process. The workshops will be held in February and March.

"Starting from April 2021, all applications that will be submitted and accompanied by all the requisite administrative and technical information will be finalised within the 90 days turnaround time," Naidoo said.

While noting that human capacity is a challenge, Naidoo said the department is recruiting additional officials in order to fast track the processing of water use licence applications.

Naidoo called on prospective applicants to provide adequate information so that their applications can be issued timeously.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha budget likely to be presented on March 8

The Maharashtra government islikely to present the state budget on March 8, officials saidon Thursday.The budget session of the state legislature isscheduled to commence in Mumbai from March 1, they said.The government is prepared to hold t...

MIT ID Innovation launches online certificate courses

Pune Maharashtra India, February 18 ANINewsVoir Innovation is the art of visualising and designing completely unique products and services or redesigning the existing and giving them a reality. It is an Innovation-first mindset approach tha...

Record deal for Morris; Gowtham goes for Rs 9.25 cr as 'SRK' makes presence felt in big IPL pay day for pacers, all-rounders

South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL players auction here.Morris became the most expensi...

Increase in public grievances from 2 lakh to 21 lakh shows people's trust in govt: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the increase in the number of public grievances from 2 lakh to 21 lakh reflects the peoples trust in the government.Addressing a workshop of Deputy CommissionersDistrict Development Commissione...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021