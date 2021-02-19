Left Menu

Petrol crosses Rs 90 mark in Delhi, diesel at Rs 80.60

Retail pump prices defer from state to state depending on the local taxes VAT and freight.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:59 IST
Petrol crosses Rs 90 mark in Delhi, diesel at Rs 80.60
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Petrol price on Friday crossed the Rs 90-per-litre mark in the national capital, and diesel soared to Rs 80.60 after rates were increased for the 11th consecutive day in a row.

Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 31 paise per litre and diesel by 33 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This pushed the petrol price to Rs 90.19 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 96.62 in Mumbai.

Diesel now comes for Rs 80.60 a litre in the national capital and for Rs 87.62 in Mumbai.

The increase follows a spurt in prices of oil in the international market, on which India is 85 per cent dependent to meet its needs. Brent oil crossed USD 65 a barrel on Thursday as a worsening US energy crisis took out almost 40 per cent of the nation's crude production.

In 11 days, retail petrol prices have risen by Rs 3.24 a litre, a record since the pricing was deregulated in 2010, and diesel rates have gone up by Rs 3.47. Petrol price has already surged past the Rs 100-mark in some places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel. Retail pump prices defer from state to state depending on the local taxes (VAT) and freight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus court starts trial of journalist and doctor after protester's death

A Belarusian court on Friday began the trial of a journalist and a doctor who were arrested in November after contradicting official statements about the killing of a protester, who the authorities suggested had died in a drunken brawl. Kat...

Amravati surge due to mutation, people's carelessness: Maha official

A spike in COVID-19 cases inAmravati district of eastern Maharashtra could be because ofa coronavirus mutation which is more infectious, but peoplescarelessness is the bigger reason, a senior health officialsaid on Friday.Amravati has witne...

COVID-19 prevalence in England falls again, 1 in 115 people infected

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has fallen, with 1 in 115 people infected in the week ending Feb 12, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans a route out of national lockdown....

Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan among big-shots eyeing impactful show in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Some established names such as Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer will be aiming to make an impression before the white-ball series against England when the Vijay Hazare 50-over competition gets underway in bio-secure bubbles across six venues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021