2 held for Unnao girls deaths; Accused admits he gave victim pesticide-laced water after being spurned

Two persons, including a minor, have been arrested in connection with the case where three girls were found unconscious in an agricultural field in Unnao's Asoha, out of which two have died and the third girl is battling for her life in a Kanpur hospital.

2 held for Unnao girls deaths; Accused admits he gave victim pesticide-laced water after being spurned
Laxmi Singh, Inspector-General, Lucknow range, interacting with reporters about the Unnao girls' death case on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Two persons, including a minor, have been arrested in connection with the case where three girls were found unconscious in an agricultural field in Unnao's Asoha, out of which two have died and the third girl is battling for her life in a Kanpur hospital. Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday said that one of the arrested identified as Vinay alias Lambu in his confession said that he had fallen in love with one of the girls and offered her water laced with pesticides after she rejected his advances.

Police said they are not revealing the name of the arrested juvenile. Both are residents of Pathakpura, a village adjacent to Baburaha where the girls were found in an unconscious state on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Lucknow Inspector General of Police (IG) Laxmi Singh said investigators had received information that the accused were seen running away on the day the incident.

"We got a tip-off on Friday morning by an informant from the village that two persons were seen running away from the agricultural field around the time of the incident. On the basis of that information, we have arrested both of them," the Inspector-General said. The IG said during questioning, Vinay revealed that he had befriended one of the girls during the lockdown and they used to talk to each other in the fields. "He fell in love with the girl and confessed his love but she refused and also didn't give him her phone number. He then he decided to kill her," the police official said.

IG Laxmi Singh said Vinay offered 'namkeen' to the girl when she came to the field. When she asked for water, he handed her a bottle of water that was laced with pesticides. "The other two girls also drank from the same water bottle that had pesticides mixed in it. Vinay said he tried to stop the other two from drinking the water but could not do so. When the girls fainted and started frothing from their mouths, he panicked and fled the spot along with his companion," she added.

IG said that further investigation is underway and the police are looking to substantiate Vinay's claims. The three girls, all related to each other, were found lying by villagers in a field in Asoha on Wednesday when they did not return after they left home to collect fodder for the cattle. While two of the girls were declared brought dead at the hospital, the third girl is is currently being treated at a hospital in Kanpur and her condition is said to be critical.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday registered an FIR based on the complaint of family members of two girls. Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, HC Awasthi said yesterday, "The third victim is being treated in Kanpur. Doctors say this is suspected to be a case of poisoning. Her situation is critical but stable."

The last rites of two girls were performed in Unnao on Friday morning. Large contingents of police and local authorities were deployed in the area for the last rites. According to authorities at the Regency Hospital, the condition of the third girl is critical and according to doctors it seems to be a case of poisoning. (ANI)

