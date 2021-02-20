Security outside Bachchan's bungalow increased

Security outside Bachchan's bungalow increasedPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:49 IST
Two days after Congress leaderNana Patole targeted Amitabh Bachchan for not speaking outagainst the fuel price rise, police on Saturday increased thesecurity outside the actor's bungalow here.
''It is a temporary measure, as a precaution,'' anofficial from the local police station said, withoutspecifying what prompted them to deploy more personnel outside`Jalsa', Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu.
Earlier this week, Patole, the Maharashtra Congresschief, had lashed out at Bollywood celebrities includingBachchan and Akshay Kumar, saying they used to tweet about therise in petrol and diesel prices during the UPA regime, butnow they are quiet.
If they did not take a stand on the issue of currentfuel price hike, then screening of their films and shootingswould not be allowed in Maharashtra, he had said on Thursday.
The Congress shares power in the state with the NCPand Shiv Sena.
