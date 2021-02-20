TMC protests against petroleum products price hike

TMC on Saturday staged a protestmarch against the continuous hike in the prices of petroleumproducts across the country.

Party supporters marched from Jadavpur to Hazracrossing to mark their opposition to the spiralling prices ofpetrol, diesel and LPG gas.

The ruling party in the state expresed itsprotest in a tweet ''Prices hiked for the tenth consecutiveday. Modi hai to mumkin hai' (possible because of Modi).

Petrol price almost touched Rs 92 in Kolkata, while14.2 kg LPG cylinders were almost Rs 800.

The Centre has claimed that the prices had risen dueto the mechanism followed by oil producing nations.

