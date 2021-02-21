Left Menu

UN nuclear chief arrives in Iran ahead of deadline

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 21-02-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 00:16 IST
UN nuclear chief arrives in Iran ahead of deadline
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@rafaelmgrossi)

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog Saturday arrived in Tehran ahead of Iran's plan for partly suspending inspections by the agency to the country's nuclear facilities, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Rafael Grossi will meet Iranian nuclear officials including Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the country's nuclear department and a vice-president to President Hassan Rouhani.

Iran's parliament in December approved a bill that would suspend part of UN inspections of its nuclear facilities under a 2015 nuclear deal, if European signatories to the deal do not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions by Feb 23.

It will also stop implementation of the additional protocol that allows the IAEA inspectors to carry out more intrusive inspections to Iran's nuclear facilities.

Following the 2015 deal, Iran voluntarily agreed to implement the additional protocol.

Earlier on Saturday Salehi said he and Grossi will meet on Sunday to discuss the agency's "concerns" over the halt of the inspections as well as Iran's cooperation with the agency.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday that the visit has aimed at finding "a mutually agreeable solution for the IAEA to continue essential verification activities in the country." The visit, the second in a six-month span, comes amid diplomatic efforts to keep alive the nuclear agreement, which has been unraveling since the U.S. under then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018.

In response to Trump's so-called "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, the country began to gradually violate its atomic commitments under the nuclear deal.

It also threatened further provocations in a bid to increase its leverage and get President Joe Biden to prioritize a return to the deal as he moves to dismantle Trump's legacy. Biden has said the U.S. is interested in rejoining the deal.

The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something Iran insists it does not want to do.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French daily new COVID-19 cases up week-on-week for third day in a row

The number of new coronavirus cases in France compared to a week earlier rose for the third day in a row, with the health ministry reporting 22,371 new cases on Saturday, compared to 21,231 last Saturday.The seven-day moving average of new ...

Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice - Civil Aviation Authority

Kuwaits Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday announced it was extending an entry ban for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice as part of coronavirus restriction measures, it said on Twitter.Citizens are still allowed to enter but they ...

COVID sickness dropped 95.8% after both Pfizer shots - Israeli Health Ministry

The risk of illness from COVID-19 dropped 95.8 among people who received both shots of Pfizers vaccine, Israels Health Ministry said on Saturday.The vaccine was also 98 effective in preventing fever or breathing problems and 98.9 effective ...

BJP wants double engine govt in Bengal to siphon off public money: Abhishek

Senior TMC leader and MP,Abhishek Banerjee, on Saturday criticised the BJPs slogan ofdouble engine government same party rule in Centre as wellas state in poll-bound West Bengal, alleging that the saffronparty wants this mechanism to misapp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021