Left Menu

Government adds 1,000 more transitional housing places

Minister of Housing Megan Woods says the milestone supports the Government’s priority to ensure every New Zealander has warm, dry, secure housing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-02-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 11:16 IST
Government adds 1,000 more transitional housing places
“Transitional housing provides people with an immediate housing need, some of who have been living in overcrowded situations, with warm, dry, short-term accommodation and vital wrap-around support services,” Megan Woods said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Government has added 1,000 more transitional housing places as promised under the Aotearoa New Zealand Homelessness Action Plan (HAP), launched one year ago.

Minister of Housing Megan Woods says the milestone supports the Government's priority to ensure every New Zealander has warm, dry, secure housing.

"Transitional housing provides people with an immediate housing need, some of who have been living in overcrowded situations, with warm, dry, short-term accommodation and vital wrap-around support services," Megan Woods said.

"This support means people get regular checks on their wellbeing and help to ensure they have access to food, welfare, and healthcare. Increasing transitional housing is part of the Government's on-going work to prevent and reduce homelessness and support people to transition into long-term accommodation.

"The majority of new transitional housing places (605 out of 1,000) are for families with children. This builds on the Government's additional commitment to reduce child poverty and improve the wellbeing of all young people. The remaining transitional housing places will help to support singles or couples – particularly those with high and complex needs.

"Our Homelessness Action Plan proved vital to keeping New Zealanders safe during our response to COVID-19 as we moved to get homeless people into safe, secure accommodation during the lockdown. Community organisations we'd already engaged with through the Plan were able to hit the ground running when it came to getting those people housed, and provided with health and wellbeing support, and many of those people are still being supported in this way," Megan Woods said.

Associate Housing Minister (Homelessness) Marama Davidson says this illustrates the importance of the relationships the Homelessness Action Plan is growing with community providers who have links into communities.

"Māori and Iwi housing providers offer critical, kaupapa Māori focussed, accommodation and support. For example, in partnership with Kāhui Tū Kaha, we have delivered 21 places. Kāhui Tū Kaha provides essential housing and mental health support services for households in Auckland and Whangarei. In addition, Kāhui Tū Kaha will be opening an additional 150 transitional housing properties within the next two months," Marama Davidson said.

Meanwhile, the Government continues to increase the overall supply of housing stock. Of the extra 1,000 transitional homes, 43% are newly constructed homes. New builds, like the 28 new transitional homes in Mangere, are important for growing the overall stock of housing available, as well as supporting the economy with jobs and apprenticeships. Delivering new build housing is a priority for this Government and is a key focus of the recently released Public Housing Plan 2021-24.

"We are moving at pace to build more homes. Since this Government took office, we've added 4,579 new build public houses across New Zealand and 2,111 transitional housing places. We are on track to deliver over 18,000 public and transitional housing places by 2024," Megan Woods said.

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai Filmmaker Maiden Book Unveils in Delhi

Irfan Izhar, packaging industry baron and producer of the internationally acclaimed documentary A Journey of Thousand Miles - Peace Keepers made a resounding debut as an author with the launch of Samundar Samne Hai, a compilation of his rev...

Chennai, Feb 24 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Feb 24 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 PM.MDS5 PD-DEMO-CM It is through conspiracy by BJP and its allies that my govt was toppled Narayanasamy Puducherry Former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy cautioned ...

Delhi: Fire breaks out in forest area on Yamuna bank near Rajghat

A fire broke out in the forest area on the Yamuna bank near Rajghat here on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 2.45 pm.Ten to 12 fire tenders were rushed to ...

Thailand says nears vaccine passport, hopes to welcome tourists in Q3

Thai authorities are preparing a plan to ease restrictions for travellers vaccinated against the coronavirus, senior officials said on Wednesday, as the country looks to revive a tourism industry battered by travel curbs.Measures for vaccin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021