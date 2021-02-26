No takers for stone pelting and bandhs in north Kashmir, overall situation peaceful: Major General Sahi

Terming the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan as a "positive step" to reduce levels of violence, Major General HS Sahi, GOC, Kilo Force (North Kashmir) on Friday said that there are no takers for stone-pelting and bandhs in north Kashmir. Speaking to ANI, Sahi said that only one case of local youth picking up guns was reported in the region in 2021.

"The overall situation in north Kashmir is peaceful and stable. There are no takers for stone pelting, bandhs etc. The common man is very much for peace and stability in the valley," he said. "In 2021, there has been only one case of a local youth picking up the guns, he surrendered within 5 days. Our engagement with youth and all sections of the society has ensured that recruitment is down in North Kashmir," he added.

Commenting upon the agreement between India and Pakistan on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, Major General HS Sahi said, "It is a positive step to reduce levels of violence. We are hopeful both sides will take it forward in the right earnest. This is the way forward to ensure that we come closer to peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir." On Thursday, India and Pakistan had released a joint statement saying that they have held discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among both nations. Both sides also agreed to a ceasefire along the LoC starting from February 25.

Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also reviewed the current situation across the LoC and other sectors "in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere". (ANI)

