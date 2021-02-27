Four arrested for killing transgender in Mumbai

Four people have been arrested for the brutal murder of a transgender in Mumbai, Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-11, informed on Friday. The transgender was stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon in the Goregaon west area on Thursday and a case has been registered at the Bangur Nagar Police Station.

"A transgender person was brutally murdered on February 24 on the side of the road. Police personnel immediately reached the scene and took the body to the hospital. Post mortem revealed that the transgender was stabbed with a hammer or a sharp object," Thakur told reporters. "We arrested four persons who later confessed to the crime. It was revealed that they had tried killing the victim three to four times earlier over personal enmity but did not succeed. A case has been registered against them," he added.

Advertisement

The culprits were arrested from the Palghar district and worked as daily wage labourers, the DCP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)