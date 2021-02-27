Left Menu

Delhi: Boy stabbed for objecting to sister's molestation

A 17-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on Friday after being beaten up and stabbed by three boys in the Kalkaji area when he objected to them following his sister and passing indecent remarks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 11:36 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A 17-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on Friday after being beaten up and stabbed by three boys in the Kalkaji area when he objected to them following his sister and passing indecent remarks. According to Delhi police, a PCR call was received at police station Kalka Ji regarding a boy who had been stabbed near Sarvodya Vidhalya No. 2 Kalkaji and was being taken to AIIMS trauma for treatment.

As per the police, the eye witness (sister of injured) age-18 years, who was present with him at the time of the incident, stated that three boys followed her and passed indecent remarks. When her brother objected, they beat him up and one of them stabbed him on the left side of the abdomen and fled from the spot. Meanwhile, the girl who was molested told ANI, "It had been going on for 2-3 days. They hit my brother and stabbed him when he objected."

A case vide FIR No. 95/2021 u/s 307/354(D)/509/34 IPC has been registered and further investigation is going on, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to trace the accused who are residents of J.J.Camp Giri Nagar in the area of police station, Govind Puri. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

