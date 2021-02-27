NGT directs monitoring committee to look into death of elephant by electrocution in Madhya Pradesh

The National Green Tribunal on Saturday directed Central Monitoring Committee constituted by Environment Ministry to look into the death of an elephant by electrocution and to protect the lives of 40 elephants in Bandhavgarh in Madhya Pradesh. An NGT bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed Central Monitoring Committee constituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and the Chief Wildlife Warden, Madhya Pradesh to look into the grievance in the present application and take remedial action in accordance with the law.

The tribunal was hearing an application moved by one PG Najpande seeking for fixing accountability for the death of an elephant by electrocution and to protect the lives of 40 elephants in Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh. The applicants have stated that on November 28, 2020, one elephant lost its life by electrocution in the forest area of Bargi, village Mohas, District Jabalpur on account of a high voltage trap with high voltage over-loaded power lines.

Apart from the death of one elephant, there is a danger to the lives of 40 wild animals in the forest of Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh. The tribunal noted that a Central Monitoring Committee has been constituted by the MoEF&CC to coordinate with the elephant-bearing States on the issue of the safety of elephants in elephant protection zones. (ANI)

